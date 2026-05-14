LIFE
have shared new single ‘Wild Grasses’, t
he latest preview of their upcoming fourth album ‘ABSTRACT / NATURAL
’.
The track arrives ahead of the Hull band’s appearances at The Great Escape
this week, and finds the quartet leaning into a brighter, more euphoric sound.
Written during a stint in the Lake District, ‘Wild Grasses’ explores themes of belonging, acceptance and adventure, with lyrics shaped by the landscapes and landmarks surrounding frontperson Mez Sanders-Green
at the time.
“Wild Grasses was the first song the band wrote from the new album,” says Mez. “In many ways it laid the foundation for the whole record in terms of what we were aiming for sonically, as well as being a starting point for the storytelling from a lyrical point of view.”
“The overall theme is about journey, belonging, adventure and acceptance,” he continues. “I think the music itself is pretty joyous and euphoric, like the feeling of being sat around a campfire with like-minded folk. I wrote the lyrics to this song whilst doing a stint in the Lake District.”
Due out 19th June via Launchpad+ and EMI North, ‘ABSTRACT / NATURAL’ began life through poetry and writing inspired by Sanders-Green’s time outdoors, before the rest of the band helped transform those ideas into a full album.
The record was produced by Stewart Baxter and Oliver Varga, and recorded at the band’s own Hull studio, The Moon Factory.