Lil Nas X is shooting hoops with the devil in the video to his comeback track, ‘J Christ’

Lil Nas X has unveiled his newest single ‘J Christ,’ marking his first release in two years.

The song is accompanied by a self-directed music video, which features a series of celebrity impersonators, including those of Taylor Swift, Kanye West, Ed Sheeran, Oprah Winfrey, and Barack Obama, traversing a field and ascending a stairway to Heaven. This celestial scene is underscored by a gospel choir’s hymn, “Oh lord please/ Deliver us/ Deliver me.” The video transitions to a depiction of Lil Nas X as a divine figure at Heaven’s gates.

A stark contrast is presented as the video shifts to Hell, where Lil Nas X is found in a more devilish form, before the more celestial version engages in a basketball game against Satan. The video continues to blend humor and religious symbolism, showing Lil Nas X on a crucifix and navigating a stormy sea on an ark.

A press statement highlights the significance of ‘J Christ’ in Lil Nas X’s career, indicating a new chapter and his personal expression of spirituality. It states the track “has ultimately ushered in a new beginning, and we have now arrived at DAY ZERO of this chapter”.

“As for those doubting which direction Lil Nas X has chosen, he proudly proclaims ‘THIS WAY’, choosing to express his spirituality in his own way. He’s forging a new life for himself while nodding to the journey that led him here, complete with homage to his iconic music video for ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’.”

In an unexpected move, Lil Nas X announced his plans to enroll in a Biblical Studies program at Liberty University, focusing on Christian Leadership and Biblical Studies. This decision follows some reactions to the ‘J Christ’ cover artwork, which shows him on a crucifix. Addressing the controversy, Lil Nas X explained, “I know some of yall hate me right now but i want yall to know im literally about to go to college for biblical studies in the fall. Not everything is a troll! Anyways IM A STUDENT AGAIN! LETS GOOO.”