Lime Cordiale have confirmed their third album, ‘Enough of the Sweet Talk’

Lime Cordiale have announced their third album, ‘Enough of the Sweet Talk’.

The full-length will be released on 26th July, preceded by new single and video ‘Cold Treatment’. The record also features already-released singles ‘The Big Reveal; Ou L’Hypocrite’, ‘Pedestal’, ‘Imposter Syndrome’, ‘Colin’, ‘Country Club’, and ‘Facts Of Life’.

Speaking about the album, the band say: “Enough of the Sweet Talk is structured as though it’s taking us through the course of a relationship in chronological order. The innocent early days, the learning, the love, the doubt, the conflict and the realisation of loss.”

Check out the new single below.