Lime Garden have released a new single from their debut album – check out ‘Mother’

Lime Garden have released a new single and video, ‘Mother’.

It’s a track from the band’s upcoming debut album ‘One More Thing’, set for release on 16th February via So Young Records accompanied by their biggest UK headline tour to date.

Chloe Howard says of the track: “This song is about the relationship with my mother evolving in tandem with my personal growth coming into adulthood. Coming to the understanding that my mother is just like me, someone trying their best to figure out life and not knowing 100% of the answers was a scary but beautiful realisation which bonded us. It’s cool how relationships shift and transform to match each phase of life. The song is the culmination of those feelings during adolescence and the realisation as an adult to appreciate our mothers.”

Lime Garden have also confirmed a new instore tour:

FEBRUARY

16 Resident, Brighton (6:30pm)

17 Pie & Vinyl, Portsmouth (12pm)

17 Vinilo, Southampton (6:30pm)

19 Banquet Records, Kingston (6pm)

20 Truck Records, Oxford (6pm)

21 Rough Trade, Nottingham (6pm)

22 Jacaranda Records, Liverpool (7pm)