Lime Garden have released a new single and video from their debut album – check out ‘I Want To Be You’

Lime Garden have released a new single and video, ‘I Want To Be You’.

It’s a track from the band’s upcoming debut album ‘One More Thing’, set for release on 16th February via So Young Records accompanied by their biggest UK headline tour to date.

Chloe Howard says of the track: “‘I Want To Be You’ was inspired by a very specific memory I have as a 14 year old at my first gig looking at the band playing and thinking, “Do I want to be you or be with you, or do I want both?”. This feeling has continued to raise its head on many occasions in my life, and it’s become quite an obsessive process at times. Growing up with social media and the constant ability to follow your idols, with access into ‘their world’, has fuelled this in an unhealthy way.

“I’m the type of person who can get very deep into something, but now I try to channel that into something more constructive and real, like music and art. Recording this song was an attempt to emulate the feeling of true obsession through sound.”

Check it out below.