Lime Garden have shared a new video for their latest single, ‘Pop Star’.

The band premiered the final advance taste from their debut album ‘One More Thing’ yesterday evening on Huw Stephens’ BBC Radio 6 Music show. The video for ‘Pop Star’ follows today.

Lime Garden will release ‘One More Thing’ tomorrow (16th February) on So Young Records. The band will also be embarking on an in-store tour marking the record’s release, before their biggest UK headline tour to date commences on 27 February at YES (Pink Room) in Manchester and culminates with a hometown show at Chalk in Brighton on 8 March.

Speaking about ‘Pop Star’, Lime Garden’s Chloe Howard said: “‘Pop Star’ was influenced by a real pop star and me not wanting to go back to my part-time job after being in the studio. On the morning of the studio session, I’d watched a TikTok of Damon Albarn talking about how Gorillaz used the standard preset on an omnichord for “Clint Eastwood” – and then guess what I found in the studio!? – so, we figured if Damon says so we should try it! Then I sang over the demo about not wanting to go to work the day after our studio session and the lyrics stuck. The song is almost so sarcastic that it’s gone full circle into honesty and my work / life imbalance. The song has got a swagger that might surprise a few people!”

Lime Garden’s upcoming live dates read:

FEBRUARY

16 Resident, Brighton (6:30pm)

17 Pie & Vinyl, Portsmouth (12pm)

17 Vinilo, Southampton (6:30pm)

19 Banquet Records, Kingston (6pm)

20 Truck Records, Oxford (6pm)

21 Rough Trade, Nottingham (6pm)

22 Jacaranda Records, Liverpool (7pm)

27 YES (Pink Room), Manchester

28 Voodoo Rooms, Edinburgh

29 Hug & Pint, Glasgow

MARCH

2 Workman’s, Dublin

3 Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

4 Hare & Hounds, Birmingham

6 Fleece, Bristol

7 Lafayette, London

8 Chalk, Brighton

14 Vida Showcase @ Antigua Frabrica Damm, Barcelona

APRIL

18 Paradiso Upstairs, Amsterdam

19 Motel Mozaique Festival, Rotterdam

20 Molotow, Hamburg

21 Kantine am Berghain, Berlin

23 Strom, Munich

24 Bogen F, Zurich

25 Kesselhaus, Wiesbaden

26 Trix, Antwerp

27 Hasard Ludique, Paris

MAY

2 Baby’s All Right, New York

4 Beat Kitchen, Chicago

7 Bottom of the Hill, San Francisco

9 The Echo, Los Angeles