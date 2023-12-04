Limp Bizkit have joined the line-up for Download Festival 2024

Limp Bizkit are the latest act to join the line-up for Download 2024.

They join Queens Of The Stone Age, Avenged Sevenfold, and Fall Out Boy, who have been confirmed as topping the bill, as well as Royal Blood, The Offspring, Machine Head, Pantera, Bad Omens, Corey Taylor, While She Sleeps, Sum 41, Billy Talent, The Used, Babymetal and loads more.

Scheduled to grace the historic Donington Park, the festival is gearing up for its 21st iteration, which will unfold over three days from 14th-16th June. Tickets are on sale now.