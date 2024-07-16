The Linda Lindas have announced their second album, ‘No Obligation’, for October

The Linda Lindas have announced their second album, ‘No Obligation’.

Set for release on 11th October via Epitaph Records, the punk-rock quartet have also shared a new single, ‘All In My Head’, accompanied by a video directed by James Wyatt. The upcoming album follows their 2022 debut ‘Growing Up’.

Lucia de la Garza, who wrote and sings on ‘All In My Head’, comments: “It has the most indie vibes we’ve leaned into so far because it was written on an acoustic guitar. Recording it was really fun, full of lots of dancing in the studio. I wrote ‘All In My Head’, from the perspective of a book character, which kinda brought us out of our comfort zone.” She adds, “It felt like a break from reality, which we don’t usually find ourselves writing about.”

The Linda Lindas have had a busy year, appearing on The Talking Heads’ ‘Stop Making Sense’ tribute album and performing on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. They’ve supported acts like Blondie, The Breeders, and Paramore, and played at major festivals including Coachella and Lollapalooza.

Check out the new single below.