Linkin Park considers reunion with potential new female vocalist – reports

Linkin Park are reported to be exploring the possibility of a reunion, potentially with a female vocalist to step into the role left vacant by the late Chester Bennington.

Since Chester Bennington’s tragic passing in July 2017, Linkin Park has largely remained inactive, only coming together once for a tribute concert later that year. Recent rumours suggested that the band might be making a comeback, and now a report from Billboard adds weight to talk of plans for a tour and festival appearances slated for 2025.

The industry bible suggests booking agency WME is taking offers for a potential Linkin Park tour and headline festival dates featuring Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson and Dave Farrell. The band has not indicated who would be taking Bennington’s role, however, a source told the publication the band is hoping to find a female vocalist. That matches up with chatter elsewhere that’s been doing the rounds over recent weeks.

Amidst the speculation, Orgy’s Jay Gordon shared his thoughts on the matter during a March 30 interview with Wired in the Empire on KCAL 96.7. “Very, very cool guys and obviously a great band,” Gordon commented. “They’ve been around a long time and they’re still going for it. It’s going to be tough without Chester, but we’ll see. I hear they got a girl singer now. That’s what I heard.”

However, Gordon later retracted his statement, emphasizing that his comments were taken out of context and clarifying, “With regards to this Linkin Park singer thing. I know nothing about any of that.”

Adding to the intrigue, Evanescence’s Amy Lee addressed rumours linking her to the vacant vocalist position in an April 23 interview with iHeartRadio Canada. While dismissing any formal discussions with Linkin Park, she expressed openness to the idea: “That’s awesome. They should ask me about that. I don’t have a ton of free time, but I might do it part-time.”