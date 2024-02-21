Lip Critic have announced their debut album.

‘Hex Dealer’ will be released on 17th May via Partisan Records, and is teased by new single ‘Milky Max’.

The news follows on from their recent drops ‘The Heart’ and ‘It’s The Magic’, with the NYC-based electronic punk band recently inking a record deal with Partisan Records.

Check out the new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads: