Lip Critic have released a new single, ‘In The Wawa (Convinced I Am God)’.
It’s the latest cut from their upcoming album ‘Hex Dealer’, which will be released on 17th May and has already been teased by singles ‘Milky Max’, ‘The Heart’ and ‘It’s The Magic’, with the NYC-based electronic punk band recently inking a record deal with Partisan Records.
Check out the new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:
- It’s The Magic
- Love Will Redeem You
- The Heart
- Bork Pelly (feat. Ghösh, ID.Sus)
- Spirit Bomber
- Death Lurking (feat. Izzy Da Fonseca)
- Milky Max
- Sermon
- I’m Alive
- My Wife And The Goblin
- In The Wawa (Convinced I Am God)
- Toxin Dodger