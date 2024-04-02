Lip Critic have released a new single, ‘In The Wawa (Convinced I Am God)’.

It’s the latest cut from their upcoming album ‘Hex Dealer’, which will be released on 17th May and has already been teased by singles ‘Milky Max’, ‘The Heart’ and ‘It’s The Magic’, with the NYC-based electronic punk band recently inking a record deal with Partisan Records.

Check out the new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads: