Lip Critic have released a flashy new video for their latest single, ‘The Heart’

Lip Critic have released a new single, ‘The Heart’.

The track follows on from their recent drop ‘It’s The Magic’, with the NYC-based electronic punk band recently inking a record deal with Partisan Records.

A press release explains: “‘The Heart’ is a high-speed train of delirious percussion (which requires the might of not one, but two drummers!) and wonderfully demented electronic samples which weave in and out of frontman Bret Kaser’s lyrics that inquire into the state of the spiritual marketplace and the isolating results of consumption.”

Check it out below.