Lip Critic have released a flashy new video for their latest single, ‘The Heart’

Lip Critic have released a new single, ‘The Heart’.

The track follows on from their recent drop ‘It’s The Magic’, with the NYC-based electronic punk band recently inking a record deal with Partisan Records.

A press release explains: “‘The Heart’ is a high-speed train of delirious percussion (which requires the might of not one, but two drummers!) and wonderfully demented electronic samples which weave in and out of frontman¬†Bret Kaser’s lyrics that inquire into the state of the spiritual marketplace and the isolating results of consumption.”

Check it out below.