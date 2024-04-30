Lip Filler have shared “crowd favourite” new single ‘CARLING’

Lip Filler have released their latest single, ‘CARLING’. It’s taken from their upcoming EP, ‘witchescrew,’ which is set to drop on 24th May via Chess Club Records.

The new single ‘CARLING’ serves as the EP’s opener. Frontman George Tucker explains, “The lyrics for ‘CARLING’ were recycled from a mixtape I dropped when I was 17 (the original has a second verse regarding Fosters…) and the lead synth was ripped from a B section of a criminally early demo we had called ‘I got my hands’ – a song about w*nking (I wish I was joking). Evidently, this was a very anarchic time for us. It ended up becoming a crowd favourite in our live set so we kept on playing it – now here we are. The mystery of life.”

Check it out below, and catch the band live at the following:

MAY

25 Newcastle – A Stone’s Throw Festival

JUNE

11 London, The Victoria

12 Bristol, The Louisiana

13 Manchester, The Castle Hotel