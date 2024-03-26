Lip Filler have announced a new EP with impatient teaser single ‘followup’

Lip Filler have announced a new EP, ‘witchescrew’.

Set for release on 24th May via Chess Club Records, it’s teased by early single ‘followup’ and accompanied by June headline dates in London, Bristol and Manchester.

“followup is about impatience,” they explain. “Time is a precious thing; when we are told to wait for something sometimes we feel as though we’re not making any progress. We push ourselves to ensure we’re occupying our time efficiently. Taking this to the extreme would mean avoiding sleep altogether, or sleepwalking. I think that’s how this song began to adopt more paranormal themes…

“This song feels like a big turning point for us. I think we can all agree that this is the closest we’ve ever sounded to how we always wanted to sound. We’ve always tried to add an element of unpredictability to our music which followup captures really well. It’s always felt like a Frankenstein of a song; stitching it together was a nightmare. But what we ended up with feels like our most accomplished track to date.”

The video was directed by Jude Harrison and edited by the band’s own George Tucker. “The singers in the video are kind of trapped in their locations on their own; they’re stuck and they can’t move out of them. There’s no real sense of time in the video either, similar to how your memories aren’t organised like a calendar; different times in your life feel shorter than others based on how you’re feeling. Time flies when you’re having fun, and vice versa. All of it is stitched together by our very own George Tucker, and huge credit to Jude Harrison for helping us bring all our ideas together.”

Check it out below, and catch the band live at the following:

MAY

25 Newcastle – A Stone’s Throw Festival

JUNE

11 London, The Victoria

12 Bristol, The Louisiana

13 Manchester, The Castle Hotel

