Lip Filler have released the first song they ever wrote together, ‘Limelite’

Catch the band at Beyond The Music and Live At Leeds this weekend.
Photo Credit: Orien Hough

Lip Filler have released their new single ‘Limelite’.

It follows on from their self-titled EP, which arrived in spring via Chess Club Records, and arrives alongside news of their final headline show of 2023, at Brixton Windmill on 7th December.

“Limelite is very much an embodiment of mixed emotions; not being sure what the best thing is for yourself and projecting these uncertainties onto someone else,” the band explain.

“Being caught between two minds, acting impulsively yet irrationally. I feel like this song captures an adolescent naïveté which is self-ashamedly honest. This is the first song that we ever wrote as a band – I think that it’s very fitting of that (in a funny way).”

Check out the new single below, and catch the band live at the following:

OCTOBER
13 Manchester, Beyond The Music Festival
14 Leeds, Live At Leeds In The City
19-20 Rotterdam NL, Left Of The Dial Festival

DECEMBER
7 London, The Windmill Brixton (Headline)

