Little Simz has released an EP of new material, ‘Drop 7’.

The project follows ‘Drop 6’, with 2024 also marking 10 years since she shared ‘Drop 1’ in August 2014.

A press release explains: “Ever evolving and forward-facing, the surprise 7-track EP sees Simz deftly weave her trademark introspective lyricism with some of the most experimental, club-oriented beats of her career, provided by esteemed producer Jakwob.”

Check it out below.