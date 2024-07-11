Liv Dawson has released a new EP teaser single about confusing breakups, ‘Does It Even’

Singer-songwriter Liv Dawson has released her new single ‘Does It Even’

The song explores the emotional confusion and acceptance that comes with the end of a relationship, serving as the lead single from her upcoming EP ‘Turn The Page’, set for release on 13th September.

Discussing the track, Dawson says: “‘Does It Even’ was written from the perspective of being confused by someone’s feelings when leaving a relationship, and questioning whether it was real or not. Being a sensitive, ‘feel it all girl’ myself I hope others can relate and know that if you’re ever too much for someone – tell them to go find less.”

The ‘Turn The Page’ EP is a collection that she explains is “inspired from life moments, they are a mix of heartbreak, vulnerability as well as the best of times. I hope it gives people a chance to dance their way through all the emotions.”

Check out the single below.