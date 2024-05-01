Live at Leeds In The City has announced its first names for 2024, including Everything Everything, Alfie Templeman, English Teacher, STONE and more

Live at Leeds In The City has shared the first wave of artists set to appear at this year’s event, as the festival returns for its 17th edition in November 2024.

The groundbreaking Leeds new music all-dayer will welcome art-rockers Everything Everything, indie wonderkid Alfie Templeman, Liverpool alt-rock quartet Stone, our buzzy new faves Soft Launch, party starter Master Peace, and a host of other artists at the forefront of the UK’s thriving new music scene.

The festival will also showcase a number of exciting local artists, from brand new acts to established names who have cultivated a following in the city and beyond. Among the Yorkshire talent are celebrated Leeds post-punk four-piece English Teacher, set to perform on the back of their debut album ‘This Could Be Texas’, which was released to widespread critical acclaim. Joining them are fast-rising Leeds outfits L’Objectif, Van Houten, and more.

Alfie Templeman expressed his excitement about playing the festival, saying, “I’m very excited to be playing Live at Leeds this year. It’s one of my favourite festivals and one of the best at showcasing the next best artists and bands in one of the most important cities for music in the UK.”

Festival promoter Joe Hubbard highlighted the significance of showcasing local artists alongside established acts, stating, “Emblematic of this are English Teacher, who I was lucky enough to witness receive ‘Best Newcomer’ at the inaugural Northern Music Awards last week; to have them on the bill amongst the likes of Everything Everything and Alfie Templeman alongside ace fellow Leeds bands such as L’Objectif and Van Houten is a really special thing. Roll on November!”

Confirmed venues for this year’s festival include Leeds Beckett SU, LUU Stylus, Brudenell Social Club, The Wardrobe, Belgrave Music Hall, Headrow House, Hyde Park Book Club, Oporto, The Key Club and Northern Guitars. Live at Leeds In The City takes place on Saturday, 16th November. Tickets are on sale now.

Announced artists: Everything Everything / The K’s / Alfie Templeman Casisdead / The Royston Club / English Teacher / Stone Lime Garden / Master Peace / Abby Roberts / 49th & Main / L’Objectif Whitelands / Van Houten / Pentire / Soft Launch / Alessi Rose / Kynsy / Unpeople / Us Trout / Freak Slug / Humour / Chloe Slater / Nectar Woode / Essence Martins / Daydreamers Arxx / Balancing Act / Girlband! / Mould / Blossom Caldarone / Oliver Keane / Hallan / Gans Annie-Dog / Hana Lili / Alien Chicks / Lily Lyons / Ebbb / Plantoid / The Guestlist / Joshua Epithet / The Kairos / Ben Ellis / Human Interest / Fuzz Lightyear / Gravy