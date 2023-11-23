Live At Leeds: In The Park 2024 has signed up The Kooks, Declan McKenna, The Cribs and more

Live At Leeds: In The Park has made its first announcement for 2024.

Taking over Temple Newsam Park on Saturday 25th May, the all-dayer will host sets from The Kooks, (Dork cover star) Declan McKenna and The Cribs. Plus, Future Islands, Melanie C, White Lies, Mystery Jets, The Academic, The Mysterines, Vistas, The Slow Readers Club, Sprints, Antony Szmierek, Flowerovlove, Nieve Ella, Cosmo Pyke, Matilda Mann, Michael Aldag, Somebody’s Child and more to come.

Festival Promoter Joe Hubbard comments: “Bring on the summer to come! We can say that right? Well we’re definitely in the mood with the first details of Live At Leeds: In The Park 2024 out in the world, with our biggest lineup to date! Balancing an incredible summer day-out that’s accessible to all with being a true destination for music lovers has been at the heart of everything we do at Live At Leeds and this year feels like the perfect summary of that. From raucous big names like The Kooks, local lads The Cribs, the iconic Melanie C and the ace Future Islands to the classic Live At Leeds blend of essential new music names such as Antony Szmierek, Matilda Mann and Sprints – Live At Leeds: In The Park 2024 is going to be quite the party. We’ll get the Factor 50 now.”

Visit liveatleeds.com for more information.