Live At Leeds In The City has signed up Pixey, Jessica Winter and more

A new batch of names are out for Live At Leeds In The City.

Joining the bill are Pixey (pictured), Ellie Bleach, Jessica Winter, Honeymoan, Kid Kapichi and loads more.

The full list reads: Arthur Hill, Artio, Ashley Singh, Bay Bryan, Brodie Milner, callinsick, Chalk, Cole LC, Cooper T, Cucamaras, Dee Rae, Delights, Ellie Bleach, Ellur, Ernie, Eyes of Others, Hohnen Ford, Home Counties, Honeymoan, Human Interest, Jessica Winter, Kid Kapichi, M4X, Mid City, Oscar Blue, Pixey, Prima Star Power, Somoh, Sfven, Tapir!, The Covasettes, The Kairos, The New Eves, Tiberius B, Unflirt, Us, Venus Grrrls, Ziyad Al-Samman

The latest additions join Shame, Alex Lahey, Lynks, The Mysterines, Wunderhorse, Pip Blom, Porij, Matilda Mann, Gretal Hanlyn and The Last Dinner Party. Plus, Lime Garden, Nell Mescal, Picture Parlour, Benefits, Chilli Jesson, HotWax, KEG, The Rills, SNAYX and more.

Live At Leeds In The City will take place on Saturday 14th October. Visit liveatleeds.com for more information.