Lizzy McAlpine has announced a new headline tour.

The run is in support of her third album, ‘Older’. Recorded and produced in Los Angeles, the full-length is set for release on 5th April via Columbia Records, and has already been teased by the title-track.

“To me, this album represents who I’ve become over the past three years,” says Lizzy. “Through the long and mostly tumultuous journey of making it, I have learned who I am as a person, who I want to be as an artist and what kind of art I want to make. This album is a culmination of that growth, showcasing the rawest and most honest version of me.”

She adds, “The music that I’ve released up to this point in my career has been heavily produced and perfected, to the point where I don’t even recognize myself in it anymore,” says Lizzy. “This album is the complete opposite. We recorded most of it live, tracking the entire band at the same time in one room, me included. The passion in that space translates into the recorded music so much more than anything I’ve done before, and it has created a record that, in my opinion, is the best I’ve ever made.”

The Europe leg of the tour will visit:

OCTOBER

13 Brussels, BE — Forest National

15 Amsterdam, NL — AFAS Live

17 Berlin, DE — Uber Eats Music Hall

19 Cologne, DE — Palladium

21 Paris, FR — Zénith Paris – La Villette

24 London, U.K. — Eventim Apollo

27 Manchester, U.K. — O2 Victoria Warehouse

28 Birmingham, U.K. — O2 Academy

31 Dublin, IE — 3Arena

me & the band are going on tour! i know it’s been a while since i’ve gone on the road but i needed to figure out a way to do it that would be less taxing on my mental and physical health. and i think we’ve done that! it’s gonna be frickin epic. details on my instagram :') pic.twitter.com/PbeA6faOn8 — lizzy mcalpine (@LizzyMcAlpine) February 20, 2024

Check out the new single below.