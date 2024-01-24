L’objectif are back with news of a brand new EP, and a puppy-packed teaser single

L’objectif announced a brand new EP, ‘The Left Side’.

The Leeds foursome’s seven-track effort is set for release 22nd March via Chess Club Records, teased by new single ‘Puppy’.

Frontman and producer Saul Kane says: “This song was the last song written on the EP and was finished relatively quickly. I suppose it’s kind of a pop song but despite the title, it’s actually pretty dark lyrically. It’s a song about desperation just sugarcoated in an indie dance tune, which is usually what you can expect with us lot. Saying that, it sounds like nothing we’ve done before at all…”

Of the EP, he adds: “It’s the closest we have been to knowing what picture we want to paint. It’s another window into the musical space we wish to explore, yet I think we’re closer to having our sound. I think the project signifies the end of a section in our lives, moving out from the haze of the moment and reflecting on our teenage years and all its chaos with more understanding.”

Check out the new single below, and catch the band on tour this April and May.