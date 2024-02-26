L’objectif explore ambition and failure with their new single, ‘Lily Of The Valley’

L’objectif released a new single from their upcoming EP.

‘Lily Of The Valley’ is the latest cut from ‘The Left Side’, with the Leeds foursome’s seven-track effort set for release 22nd March via Chess Club Records.

Frontman and producer Saul Kane says: “‘Lily Of The Valley’ follows themes of ambition and failure, and how the two sides of the brain can work against each other in what they want to achieve. It’s also hugely inspired by a TV show I was watching at the time… which I’d prefer to keep a little secret for people to figure out.”

Of the EP, he adds: “It’s the closest we have been to knowing what picture we want to paint. It’s another window into the musical space we wish to explore, yet I think we’re closer to having our sound. I think the project signifies the end of a section in our lives, moving out from the haze of the moment and reflecting on our teenage years and all its chaos with more understanding.”

Check out the new single below, and catch the band on tour this April and May.