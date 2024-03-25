Local Natives have unveiled their sixth album, ‘But I’ll Wait For You’

Local Natives have announced a new album.

‘But I’ll Wait For You’ – out digitally on 19th April via Loma Vista Recordings – is a companion record for their fifth studio album ‘Time Will Wait For No One’, which arrived last year.

In a statement about the album, the band comment: “But I’ll Wait For You is the companion piece to our 2023 release Time Will Wait For No One. Maybe not an answer to a question but an exhale to an inhale. There is so little that’s in our control but among all this chaos, we can choose to be there for each other.”

Check out new single ‘April’ below; the album’s full tracklisting reads: