Lola Young has announced “a fuck you to all my exes”, new album ‘This Wasn’t Meant For You Anyway’

South London singer/songwriter Lola Young has announced a new album.

The news follows the release of her singles ‘Fuck’ and ‘Wish You Were Dead’. Her recent project ‘My Mind Wanders and Sometimes Leaves Completely’ was released last year, too.

‘This Wasn’t Meant For You Anyway’ is due 21st June via Island Records, teased by early single ‘Messy’.

Speaking about her new album, Lola shares: “Here is my first born child, a fuck you to all my exes, and basically me just trying to figure out some shit openly and honestly on record. First of many and if you don’t like it, then this wasn’t meant for you anyway.”

Check out ‘Messy’ below, and catch Lola live at Yungblud’s inaugural Blud Fest festival at Milton Keynes Bowl in August.

The album’s full tracklisting reads: