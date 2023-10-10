Lola Young has announced a three-night London residency

Lola Young has announced a new tour, including three nights in London.

The news follows the release of her brand new single, ‘Conceited’, which the South London singer-songwriter worked on with Solomonophonic (BROCKHAMPTON, Remi Wolf, Dominic Fike). Her recent project ‘My Mind Wanders and Sometimes Leaves Completely’ was released earlier this year.

The tour will visit:

NOVEMBER

04 Sweden, Stockholm, Nalen Klubb

08 France, Paris, Le Pop Up Du Label

10 The Netherlands, Amsterdam, Paradiso

11 Germany, Berlin, Såålchen

14 United Kingdom, London, Signature Brew Haggerston

15 United Kingdom, London, Signature Brew Haggerston

16 United Kingdom, London, Signature Brew Haggerston

Check out the new single below.