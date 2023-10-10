Lola Young has announced a three-night London residency

It follows on from 'My Mind Wanders And Sometimes Leaves Completely'.

Lola Young has announced a new tour, including three nights in London.

The news follows the release of her brand new single, ‘Conceited’, which the South London singer-songwriter worked on with Solomonophonic (BROCKHAMPTON, Remi Wolf, Dominic Fike). Her recent project ‘My Mind Wanders and Sometimes Leaves Completely’ was released earlier this year.

The tour will visit:

NOVEMBER
04 Sweden, Stockholm, Nalen Klubb
08 France, Paris, Le Pop Up Du Label
10 The Netherlands, Amsterdam, Paradiso
11 Germany, Berlin, Såålchen
14 United Kingdom, London, Signature Brew Haggerston
15 United Kingdom, London, Signature Brew Haggerston
16 United Kingdom, London, Signature Brew Haggerston

Check out the new single below.

