Lola Young has announced a new tour for spring.

The news follows the release of her single, ‘Wish You Were Dead’. Her recent project ‘My Mind Wanders and Sometimes Leaves Completely’ was released last year.

The tour will visit:

MARCH

05 Scala – London, UK

06 The Deaf Institute – Manchester, UK

07 The Island – Bristol, UK

Tickets are on sale this Friday, 19th January at 10am.