LØLØ has booked her debut UK and European headline tour

The 11-date run, titled 'U Tour Me On', kicks off in Leeds.

Canadian pop-punk artist LØLØ has announced her first-ever headline tour of the UK and Europe.

The tour, cleverly titled U Tour Me On, will support LØLØ’s debut album ‘falling for robots and wishing i was one’. The string of dates begins on 22nd October in Leeds, UK, and concludes on 3rd November in Haarlem, Netherlands.

Expressing her excitement, LØLØ says: “I couldn’t be more excited to bring my first ever headline tour to Europe and the UK! I have always had my favourite shows out there, so it’s only fitting that Europe and the UK gets to experience these special shows first. Cancel your therapy sessions and buy a ticket to my show instead, trust me. Get ready to rock, cry, and scream. See you soon!!!”

The dates in full read:

OCTOBER
22 Key Club, Leeds, UK
23 Classic Grand Lounge, Glasgow, UK
24 Star & Garter, Manchester, UK
25 Camden Assembly, London, UK
27 Ayslum 2, Birmingham, UK
29 MTC Club, Cologne, Germany
30 LARK, Berlin, Germany
31 Headcrash, Hamburg, Germany

NOVEMBER
2 La Boule Noire, Paris, France
3 Patronaat, Haarlem, Netherlands

