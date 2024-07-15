LØLØ has booked her debut UK and European headline tour

Canadian pop-punk artist LØLØ has announced her first-ever headline tour of the UK and Europe.

The tour, cleverly titled U Tour Me On, will support LØLØ’s debut album ‘falling for robots and wishing i was one’. The string of dates begins on 22nd October in Leeds, UK, and concludes on 3rd November in Haarlem, Netherlands.

Expressing her excitement, LØLØ says: “I couldn’t be more excited to bring my first ever headline tour to Europe and the UK! I have always had my favourite shows out there, so it’s only fitting that Europe and the UK gets to experience these special shows first. Cancel your therapy sessions and buy a ticket to my show instead, trust me. Get ready to rock, cry, and scream. See you soon!!!”

The dates in full read:

OCTOBER

22 Key Club, Leeds, UK

23 Classic Grand Lounge, Glasgow, UK

24 Star & Garter, Manchester, UK

25 Camden Assembly, London, UK

27 Ayslum 2, Birmingham, UK

29 MTC Club, Cologne, Germany

30 LARK, Berlin, Germany

31 Headcrash, Hamburg, Germany

NOVEMBER

2 La Boule Noire, Paris, France

3 Patronaat, Haarlem, Netherlands