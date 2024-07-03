London Grammar have announced a trio of UK shows, including a night at London’s O2 Arena

London Grammar have announced a new headline tour.

The three UK dates – in support of their upcoming album ‘The Greatest Love’, scheduled for release on 13th September – will follow both their run in Europe, and headline set at Latitude.

The details are:

OCTOBER

31 Zenith Paris, France

NOVEMBER

1 Forest National Belgium, Brussels

3 Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands

5 Jahrhunderthalle Frankfurt, Germany

7 UFO Velodrome Berlin, Germany

11 OVO Hydro Glasgow, UK

12 AO Arena Manchester, UK

14 The O2 London, UK