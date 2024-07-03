London Grammar have announced a trio of UK shows, including a night at London’s O2 Arena

The band's new album is out in September.
Photo Credit: Tarek Mawad

London Grammar have announced a new headline tour.

The three UK dates – in support of their upcoming album ‘The Greatest Love’, scheduled for release on 13th September – will follow both their run in Europe, and headline set at Latitude.

The details are:

OCTOBER
31 Zenith Paris, France

NOVEMBER
1 Forest National Belgium, Brussels
3 Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands
5 Jahrhunderthalle Frankfurt, Germany
7 UFO Velodrome Berlin, Germany
11 OVO Hydro Glasgow, UK
12 AO Arena Manchester, UK
14 The O2 London, UK

