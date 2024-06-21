London Grammar have shared a new single about loss and heartbreak, ‘Into Gold’

London Grammar have launched their latest single ‘Into Gold’.

‘Into Gold’ is the latest glimpse into their upcoming album ‘The Greatest Love,’ scheduled for release on September 13. Hannah Reid explains: “Into Gold is about mourning loss and overcoming heartbreak. It’s interesting, as I think it’s a bit more like old London Grammar. As much as I love our old music, I’ve definitely moved into a different phase where I notice how different my voice sounds on the older material; it’s a lot more sad. I think in our newer material I might be touching on things that are sad but telling the story in more of a celebratory way. With Into Gold it’s been carved up and dressed up so beautifully by Dan and Dot.”

London Grammar is set to headline the Park Stage at Glastonbury Festival next Sunday (30th June) and will appear at Latitude Festival in July. Additionally, they have announced a major 2024 EU arena tour, which is their largest to date.

The dates in full read:

JUNE

30 Glastonbury, Pilton, UK

JULY

27 Latitude Festival, Suffolk, UK

OCTOBER

31 Zenith, Paris, France

NOVEMBER

1 Forest National, Brussels, Belgium

3 Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands

5 Jahrhunderthalle, Frankfurt, Germany

7 UFO Velodrome, Berlin, Germany