Lonely The Brave have released a new track from their upcoming album – check out ‘Long Way’

Lonely The Brave have released a new single.

Following on from ‘The Lens’, ‘Victim’ and ‘The Bear’, ‘Long Way’ is the latest cut from their fourth studio record ‘What We Do To Feel’, which is set for release on 10th November via Easy Life.

Guitarist Mark Trotter says of the album’s process: “You can plan it out as much as you want, but you’re just along for the ride. That’s the most exciting part, seeing what it decided to be. With this album, we’re certainly more mature as people and as a band. That makes sense with everything that has happened since our last one.”

Check out the new single below, and catch the band live at the following:

FEBRUARY

7 Chalk, Brighton, UK

8 The Fleece, Bristol, UK

9 The Globe, Cardiff, UK

10 Garage, London, UK

14 Rescue Rooms, Nottingham, UK

15 SWG3, Glasgow, UK

16 Gorilla, Manchester, UK

17 Cluny, Newcastle, UK

29 J2, Cambridge, UK