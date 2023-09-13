Lonely The Brave have released two new tracks from their upcoming album, ‘Victim’ and ‘The Bear’

They've also confirmed a tour for February 2024.
Photo credit: Nick Pope

Lonely The Brave have released two new singles.

Following on from ‘The Lens’, ‘Victim’ and ‘The Bear’ are the latest cuts from their fourth studio record ‘What We Do To Feel’, which is set for release on 10th November via Easy Life.

Guitarist Mark Trotter says of the album’s process: “You can plan it out as much as you want, but you’re just along for the ride. That’s the most exciting part, seeing what it decided to be. With this album, we’re certainly more mature as people and as a band. That makes sense with everything that has happened since our last one.”

Check them out below, and catch the band live at the following:

FEBRUARY
7 Chalk, Brighton, UK
8 The Fleece, Bristol, UK
9 The Globe, Cardiff, UK
10 Garage, London, UK
14 Rescue Rooms, Nottingham, UK
15 SWG3, Glasgow, UK
16 Gorilla, Manchester, UK
17 Cluny, Newcastle, UK
29 J2, Cambridge, UK

SHARE:

--:--
--:--
  • cover
    Dork Radio
LATEST NEWS
Music News
Declan McKenna has announced his new album, 'What Happened To The Beach'
Music News
NewDad have announced their debut album, 'Madra', with new single 'Angel'
Music News
Olivia Rodrigo has announced a new world tour, with Remi Wolf joining her for the UK dates
READ MORE