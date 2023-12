BBC Radio 1 has announced the longlist for next year’s Sound Of poll.

The award – voted for by an industry panel – celebrates new acts set to make a mark on the year ahead. The countdown of the Top 5 will kick off across Radio 1 on Monday 1st January 2024, and the winner will be revealed on Friday 5th January.

The acts are (in alphabetical order):

Ayra Starr

Caity Baser

CMAT

Elmiene

Kenya Grace

The Last Dinner Party

Olivia Dean

Peggy Gou

Sekou

Tyla