Loose Articles have announced their debut album, ‘Scream If You Wanna Go Faster’

Their new record is coming in June.

Loose Articles have announced their debut album.

The full-length – titled ‘Scream If You Wanna Go Faster’ – is out 7th June via Alcopop! Records. They shared early single ‘I’d Rather Have A Beer’ earlier this year, and have now dropped ‘Mr. Manager’ too.

Commenting on the new track, the band say: “Mr. Manager is a song about being stuck in the daily grind of a managerial nightmare. A job is a job until it becomes an occupational hazard!”

Check out the single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

01 – Mr Manager
02 – Are You A Welder?
03 – Want
04 – Unpaid Intern
05 – I’ve Nearly Made It
06 – I’d Rather Have A Beer
07 – Pinball John
08 – It’s Art
09 – Cars, Guitars, Knickers and Bras

