Loose Articles released the first track from their upcoming album – check out ‘I’d Rather Have A Beer’

Their new record is coming later this year.
Photo credit Sinead Ferguson

Loose Articles have announced their debut album.

The full-length will arrive later this year via Alcopop! Records with further details to come. The news arrives alongside new single ‘I’d Rather Have A Beer’, too.

Commenting on the new track, the band say: “‘I’d Rather Have a Beer’ is an anthem encouraging people to go out and have fun with your pals, rather than chasing people and dead relationships who are not worth your time.”

Check out the new single below, and catch the band live at the following:

FEBRUARY
08 White Hotel – Salford
15 Supersonic – Paris (FR)
16 Bistro de la Cite – Rennes (FR)
17 Le Jokers Pub – Angers (FR)
18 La Fosse – Laval (FR)

MARCH
30 Reverie Festival – The Exchange – Bristol

JUNE
13 Trafford Cricket Ground – Manchester (w/ FOO FIGHTERS)

JULY
06 Right To Roam Festival – Bolton

SHARE:

--:--
--:--
  • cover
    Dork Radio
LATEST NEWS
Features
Yot Club is delving into the complexities of self-perception in the digital age with his new single, 'Pixel'
Music News
cruush have announced their new EP 'Nice Things Now, All The Time' for April
Music News
Dolores Forever are back with a new single about living your best life, 'Someday Best'
READ MORE