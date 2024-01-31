Loose Articles released the first track from their upcoming album – check out ‘I’d Rather Have A Beer’

Loose Articles have announced their debut album.

The full-length will arrive later this year via Alcopop! Records with further details to come. The news arrives alongside new single ‘I’d Rather Have A Beer’, too.

Commenting on the new track, the band say: “‘I’d Rather Have a Beer’ is an anthem encouraging people to go out and have fun with your pals, rather than chasing people and dead relationships who are not worth your time.”

Check out the new single below, and catch the band live at the following:

FEBRUARY

08 White Hotel – Salford

15 Supersonic – Paris (FR)

16 Bistro de la Cite – Rennes (FR)

17 Le Jokers Pub – Angers (FR)

18 La Fosse – Laval (FR)

MARCH

30 Reverie Festival – The Exchange – Bristol

JUNE

13 Trafford Cricket Ground – Manchester (w/ FOO FIGHTERS)

JULY

06 Right To Roam Festival – Bolton