Loose Articles have no time for gender roles in the workplace with new single, ‘Are You A Welder?’

Manchester punk quartet Loose Articles have announced the release of their new single ‘Are You A Welder?’.

The track is the latest to be taken from the band’s forthcoming debut album ‘Scream If You Wanna Go Faster’, set for release on 26th July through Alcopop! Records.

Discussing the new single, the band said: “In the illusion of dominance, protection, and strength, society’s stereotype brings home the bacon on gender roles and occupation. Born out of a backseat taxi remark, ‘Are You a Welder?’ sparks up ideas on gender roles centred on conceptions of masculinity and femininity. Career stereotypes claim that gender determines successes in particular jobs; attributes of either empathy or physical strength being ring-fenced for certain people. Firefighters, truck drivers, construction workers, plumbers, electricians—the notion of gendered jobs try to tell us that some occupations are more blokecore than others.”

The accompanying music video, inspired by the YMCA, explores stereotypical gender roles in various professions.

Reflecting on the album recording process, Loose Articles shared: “We blasted it out in two lots of long weekend sessions to keep the energy high and fast paced, just like our live gigs. Thanks to the fuel of an array of Pot Noodles and medicinal drugs we created a Loose Articles extravaganza bedazzled with big riffs, footy whistles and cowbells to keep you on your toes!”

The album was recorded, mixed and co-produced with Ian Stewart at Blueprint Studios in Salford, and mastered by Katie Tavini. It will be available on limited edition tiger-ish print effect vinyl and four different footballing CD designs.

Loose Articles have also announced a series of record store tour dates this month, followed by UK and EU headline tour dates in autumn 2024. They are also set to appear at several festivals including 2000 Trees, Rebellion, Green Man, and Edinburgh Psych Fest.

The dates in full read:

JULY

6 Right To Roam Festival, Bolton, UK

7 Rough Trade, Liverpool, UK (Gig For Gaza supporting War Child)

12 2000trees Festival, Cheltenham, UK

26 Other Festival, Sheffield, UK

26 Vinyl Tap, Huddersfield, UK *

27 Jumbo Records, Leeds, UK *

28 High Tide Festival, Twickenham, UK

29 Banquet Records, London, UK *

30 Rough Trade, Nottingham, UK *

31 Wax & Beans, Bury, UK *

AUGUST

1 Rough Trade, Liverpool, UK *

3 Rebellion Festival, Blackpool, UK

18 Green Man Festival, Crickhowell, UK

22 Shambala Festival, UK

31 Broadcast, Glasgow, UK

SEPTEMBER

1 Psych Fest, Edinburgh, UK

26 Future Yard, Birkenhead, UK

27 Star & Garter, Manchester, UK

28 Shacklewell Arms, London, UK

29 Crofters Rights, Bristol, UK

OCTOBER

4 Garibaldi Hotel, Northampton, UK

5 Night Currents Fest, Portsmouth, UK

6 The Hope & Ruin, Brighton, UK

11 Town Festival, Halifax, UK

12 Voodoo Daddy’s, Norwich, UK

13 Zerox, Newcastle, UK

22 Kinett, Kusel, Germany

23 Schokoladen, Berlin, Germany

24 Hafenklang, Hamburg, Germany

26 Pop Up, Paris, France

27 L’entrepot, Arlon, Belgium

* stripped back set with Q&A