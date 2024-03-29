Lorde has shared her cover of ‘Take Me To The River’ from A24’s Talking Heads compilation

Lorde has contributed a cover of ‘Take Me To The River’ to the A24 Music compilation ‘Everyone’s Getting Involved: A Tribute to Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense,’ celebrating the 40th anniversary of the iconic concert film and its soundtrack.

The compilation features a host of artists, including Paramore, Miley Cyrus, and The National, each offering their unique interpretations of Talking Heads’ classics.

In a personal letter released alongside the cover, Lorde reflects on her connection to Talking Heads, recalling the moment her mother introduced her to their music.

“This version of the first Talking Heads song I ever heard was done in a few days in Echo Park, L.A. with my friend Jimmy,” she writes. “We did it fast, I didn’t let myself tidy it up too much, it had to feel young and imperfect.”

“It’s beyond a great honour to be part of this compilation,” she adds. You can check out the full letter below.

Lorde’s rendition of ‘Take Me To The River,’ originally penned by Al Green and famously covered by Talking Heads in 1978, follows the release of Paramore’s ‘Burning Down the House’ and Teezo Touchdown’s ‘Making Flippy Floppy’. You can check the cover out below.