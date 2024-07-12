Lorde has shared a one-second clip of new music – here’s everything we think we know about L4

Lorde has teased fans with a brief – and we mean brief – snippet of new music on social media, hinting at the imminent arrival of… something?

The New Zealand singer-songwriter shared a one-second clip of what appears to be a new track on her Instagram Story. The tantalisingly short audio snippet suggests, erm, not a huge amount actually – it’s a one-second clip.

Lorde shares one second of new music. pic.twitter.com/cbZNnFYem7 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 12, 2024

This latest tease follows a series of cryptic messages posted by Lorde on her social media accounts in recent weeks. Last month, she shared an Instagram update reading, “If the tools do not exist you are spiritually obliged to create them”, accompanied by variations of ‘L4’ – presumably referencing her upcoming fourth album.

But never fear, Dear Reader. We’ve strapped on our best sleuthing hats and gathered every juicy morsel of information out there. So, let’s dive into the mystical world of L4 and unravel the secrets behind Lorde’s upcoming musical odyssey!

Instagram Inception

In a mind-bending Instagram post, Lorde unleashed a flurry of cryptic images and symbols that had fans scratching their heads and reaching for their tinfoil hats. We’re talking recycling logos, Tarot cards, sharks, rabbits, Egyptian figures – it was like a virtual scavenger hunt. But the real kicker? The repeated use of the letter “L” and the number “4” – a not-so-subtle nod to Lorde’s upcoming fourth album, perhaps?. The caption only added to the mystery, with Lorde dropping enigmatic phrases like, “Use the existing tools wherever possible,” followed by a dizzying array of emojis and symbols. Is she hinting at the themes of L4, or just messing with our fragile minds? The plot thickens!

The Great Wipe

But wait, there’s more! In a move that screamed “new era,” Lorde wiped her Instagram clean in February 2023, erasing all traces of her past posts. She then dropped a tantalizing nighttime swimming photo with the cryptic caption, “No, this is not the start of anything out there, just want u to know there’s a light inside of me.” Maybe that wasn’t the start of the teasing, but in clearing the decks, it’s made damn sure we’ll presume her latest missive is.

Thematic Threads

If Lorde’s Instagram bio is any indication, we’re in for a mystical ride with L4. It reads, “THE THEMES ARE ALWAYS THE SAME— A RETURN TO INNOCENCE— THE MYSTERIES OF THE BLOOD— AN ITCH FOR THE TRANSCENDENTAL.” Could this be a continuation of the natural world themes explored in ‘Solar Power’? Lorde herself hinted at this, previously stating, “The album is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalising the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I’m outdoors.”

Festival Whispers

Last summer, Lorde treated fans to two new songs, ‘Silver Moon’ and ‘Invisible Ink,’ during her performances at the Boardmasters Festival. While fans speculated these might be part of the new album, Lorde clarified, “Hahaha, I’m serious literally just decided to set these free from my laptop … but they’re not bad, eh … beautiful and fun for fests I thought.” Tease!

The Slow Burn

Lorde is known for her meticulous creative process, and L4 is no exception. She revealed, “It has taken me quite a while [to start working on it]. I mean, I do just take a long time… I do a lot of research, I write a lot down.” But don’t worry, she’s trying to speed things up this time. “I don’t want to wait, you know, so take from that what you will,” she teased.

Heartbreak Hotel

In a heartfelt newsletter, Lorde opened up about her personal struggles, writing, “I’m living with heartbreak again. It’s different but the same. I ache all the time. I forget why and then remember. I’m not trying to hide from the pain, I understand now that pain isn’t something to hide from, that there’s actually great beauty in moving with it.” Could this raw emotion be the driving force behind L4?

Solar Power Revisited

Lorde’s last album, ‘Solar Power,’ was bloody brilliant, but also received mixed reviews from less enlightened muso types. Still, it holds a special place in her heart. She reflected, “Obviously, some people liked it, some people didn’t like it. I think the third album is like always a real… you do sort of cross over in a way, you know, you’re not new anymore, and also you want maybe different things. I had real things I wanted that I just had to do with that album, and I feel more clear and calm for having done that.”

Collab Rumours

Rumour has it that Lorde might be teaming up with some exciting collaborators for L4. She’s been spotted hanging out with Blood Orange’s Dev Hynes, fuelling speculation about a potential musical partnership. Producer Jim-E Stack, a friend of Hynes, is another name being thrown around. And let’s not forget Jack Antonoff, Lorde’s trusty collaborator. While nothing is confirmed, the possibilities are tantalizing!

New York, New York

Lorde has been hard at work on L4 in New York, where she’s been spotted entering and exiting studios since 2021. Could the Big Apple’s vibrant energy be seeping into her new songs? We can’t wait to find out! ■