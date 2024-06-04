Los Bitchos have confirmed a new album, ‘Talkie Talkie’ for summer

Los Bitchos have announced a new album, ‘Talkie Talkie‘.

The record – due 30th August – follows on from their recent single ‘La Bomba’, as well as 2022 debut album ‘Let The Festivities Begin!, and follow-up EP ‘PAH!’.

They’ve also shared a new single, ‘Don’t Change‘. “Don’t Change is a pure bliss track; think holiday vibes with ice creams, beach balls, sunsets and margaritas,” they explains. “It’s feel good, with sun soaked melodies, vibrant arpeggiator synth bass, and layers of percussion. We had such a fun time making the video, making up little dances and frolicking about in the sand and sea!”

Check it out below.

Los Bitchos have also recently announced an extensive UK and European tour set for late 2024, with their largest London headline show planned for 7th November at the O2 Forum.

OCTOBER

19 Future Days Festival, Birmingham, UK

20 Button Factory, Dublin, Ireland

22 The Grove, Newcastle, UK

23 Summerhall, Edinburgh, UK

24 QMU, Glasgow, UK

25 Irish Centre, Leeds, UK

26 O2 Ritz, Manchester, UK

28 Junction 2, Cambridge, UK

29 The 1865, Southampton, UK

30 SWX, Bristol, UK

NOVEMBER

1 Concorde 2, Brighton, UK

2 Lido, Margate, UK

7 O2 Forum, London, UK

12 La Cigale, Paris, France

13 Stereolux, Nantes, France

14 Epicerie Moderne, Lyon, France

15 Locomotiv, Bologna, Italy

16 Mascotte, Zurich, Switzerland

18 Strom, Munich, Germany

19 Wuk, Vienna, Austria

21 Palac Akropolis, Prague, Czech Republic

22 Festsaal, Berlin, Germany

23 Niebo, Warsaw, Poland

25 Knust, Hamburg, Germany

27 Debaser, Stockholm, Sweden

28 Cosmopolite, Oslo, Norway

29 Pustervik, Gothenburg, Sweden

30 Small Vega, Copenhagen, Denmark

DECEMBER

2 Burgerweeshuis, Deventer, Netherlands

3 Gebaude 9, Cologne, Germany

4 AB Box, Brussels, Belgium

6 Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands

7 Aeronef, Lille, France