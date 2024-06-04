Los Bitchos have confirmed a new album, ‘Talkie Talkie’ for summer

Los Bitchos have announced a new album, ‘Talkie Talkie‘.
The record – due 30th August – follows on from their recent single ‘La Bomba’, as well as 2022 debut album ‘Let The Festivities Begin!, and follow-up EP ‘PAH!’.
They’ve also shared a new single, ‘Don’t Change‘. “Don’t Change is a pure bliss track; think holiday vibes with ice creams, beach balls, sunsets and margaritas,” they explains. “It’s feel good, with sun soaked melodies, vibrant arpeggiator synth bass, and layers of percussion. We had such a fun time making the video, making up little dances and frolicking about in the sand and sea!”
Check it out below.
Los Bitchos have also recently announced an extensive UK and European tour set for late 2024, with their largest London headline show planned for 7th November at the O2 Forum.
OCTOBER
19 Future Days Festival, Birmingham, UK
20 Button Factory, Dublin, Ireland
22 The Grove, Newcastle, UK
23 Summerhall, Edinburgh, UK
24 QMU, Glasgow, UK
25 Irish Centre, Leeds, UK
26 O2 Ritz, Manchester, UK
28 Junction 2, Cambridge, UK
29 The 1865, Southampton, UK
30 SWX, Bristol, UK
NOVEMBER
1 Concorde 2, Brighton, UK
2 Lido, Margate, UK
7 O2 Forum, London, UK
12 La Cigale, Paris, France
13 Stereolux, Nantes, France
14 Epicerie Moderne, Lyon, France
15 Locomotiv, Bologna, Italy
16 Mascotte, Zurich, Switzerland
18 Strom, Munich, Germany
19 Wuk, Vienna, Austria
21 Palac Akropolis, Prague, Czech Republic
22 Festsaal, Berlin, Germany
23 Niebo, Warsaw, Poland
25 Knust, Hamburg, Germany
27 Debaser, Stockholm, Sweden
28 Cosmopolite, Oslo, Norway
29 Pustervik, Gothenburg, Sweden
30 Small Vega, Copenhagen, Denmark
DECEMBER
2 Burgerweeshuis, Deventer, Netherlands
3 Gebaude 9, Cologne, Germany
4 AB Box, Brussels, Belgium
6 Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands
7 Aeronef, Lille, France