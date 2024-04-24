Los Bitchos are back with a new single, ‘La Bomba’

Los Bitchos have released a vibrant new single and video titled ‘La Bomba.’

The track marks their first release since their debut album ‘Let The Festivities Begin!’ in 2022, and the follow-up EP ‘PAH!’.

Infused with 80’s Turkish psych elements, ‘La Bomba’ debuted live at festivals last summer. Discussing the new track, produced by Oli Barton Wood, the band shared their excitement: “‘La Bomba’ is a burst of energy and power! It’s just such a fun song – we started playing it at festivals last summer and the energy felt so good!”

The band explained the genesis of ‘La Bomba’: “The beginning stabs are what came to me (Serra) first as I was cooking in my kitchen. There’s something quite heroic and powerful about the opening guitar tone and the stabs underneath them. The twangy guitar tone cuts through the chaotic landscape of claps, pumping disco bassline and dreamy swirling synth sounds.”

They further elaborated on the song’s influence and structure, noting, “The disco era influence is quite evident in this song, and I think the bassline sets the tone perfectly for this. Structurally, the song delivers straight into a chorus. We wanted to keep this as close to a classic pop structure as possible, everything straight to the point.”

Accompanying the release is a video directed by long-term collaborator Tom Mitchell, described by the band as matching the high energy of the track with “shiny, glitterball moments and moves between performance and surreal segments.” They added, “We had so much fun with make-up and styling for this video. Josefine saw this thing on TikTok where you film in a way which gives the illusion you’re riding a horse, so obviously we had a go and put that in the video last minute on set.”

Los Bitchos have also announced an extensive UK and European tour set for late 2024, with their largest London headline show planned for 7th November at the O2 Forum.

Live Dates:

OCTOBER

19 Future Days Festival, Birmingham, UK

20 Button Factory, Dublin, Ireland

22 The Grove, Newcastle, UK

23 Summerhall, Edinburgh, UK

24 QMU, Glasgow, UK

25 Irish Centre, Leeds, UK

26 O2 Ritz, Manchester, UK

28 Junction 2, Cambridge, UK

29 The 1865, Southampton, UK

30 SWX, Bristol, UK

NOVEMBER

1 Concorde 2, Brighton, UK

2 Lido, Margate, UK

7 O2 Forum, London, UK

12 La Cigale, Paris, France

13 Stereolux, Nantes, France

14 Epicerie Moderne, Lyon, France

15 Locomotiv, Bologna, Italy

16 Mascotte, Zurich, Switzerland

18 Strom, Munich, Germany

19 Wuk, Vienna, Austria

21 Palac Akropolis, Prague, Czech Republic

22 Festsaal, Berlin, Germany

23 Niebo, Warsaw, Poland

25 Knust, Hamburg, Germany

27 Debaser, Stockholm, Sweden

28 Cosmopolite, Oslo, Norway

29 Pustervik, Gothenburg, Sweden

30 Small Vega, Copenhagen, Denmark

DECEMBER

2 Burgerweeshuis, Deventer, Netherlands

3 Gebaude 9, Cologne, Germany

4 AB Box, Brussels, Belgium

6 Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands

7 Aeronef, Lille, France