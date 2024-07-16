Los Bitchos have shared two new songs, ‘Kiki, You Complete Me’ and ‘1K’: “Think Batman meets Bitchos!”

London-based quartet Los Bitchos have released two new tracks from their upcoming album ‘Talkie Talkie’.

The new singles, ‘Kiki, You Complete Me’, which draws inspiration from comic books, and ‘1K’, which embraces the sounds of cumbia, follow previously-released tracks ‘La Bomba’ and ‘Don’t Change’.

Discussing ‘Kiki, You Complete Me’, Los Bitchos explain: “This track feels like the opening sequence of a comic book series. The tom sounds we went for are outrageous, like the ‘pows’ and ‘thwacks’ of a comic strip punctuating the music… think Batman meets Bitchos! Towards the end of the song we extended this chuggy, tension building section and brought out a guitar solo before ending on the comic/video game theme vibe refrain.”

They add: “We’ve leaned into the 16 bit video game aesthetic for the video. Serra has always dreamed of writing music for video games.. We’ve started playing this song live at festivals this year and it’s definitely one of the songs we’re all most enjoying playing.”

Describing ‘1K’, the band share: “This is a really shimmery, summer tune. There’s even a can of drink being opened at some point, you can feel the heat and care free vibes. I imagine a gathering with friends, maybe a BBQ, some drinks, people popping by. The drums are quite stripped back for this track, more percussion led.”

Their upcoming album, ‘Talkie Talkie’, is out 30th August.