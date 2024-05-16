Los Campesinos! have announced their first album in bloody ages, ‘All Hell’

Los Campesinos! have announced a new album, their first since 2017’s ‘Sick Scenes’.

They will share their seventh record ‘All Hell’ on 19th July via their own Heart Swells record label, with first single ‘Feast of Tongues’ out now.

The group explain it’s a record about: “drinking for fun and drinking for misery // adult acne // adult friendship // football // death and dying // love and sex // late-stage capitalism // Orpheus // day dreaming // night terrors // the heart as an organ and as a burden // suburban boredom // Tears of the Kingdom // the punks on the playlist // increments of time // climate apocalypse // the moon the moon the moon.”

Check out the new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

1. The Coin-Op Guillotine

2. Holy Smoke (2005)

3. A Psychic Wound

4. I. Spit; or, a Bite Mark in the Shape of the Sunflower State

5. Long Throes

6. Feast of Tongues

7. The Order of the Seasons

8. II. Music for Aerial Toll House

9. To Hell in a Handjob

10. Clown Blood/Orpheus’ Bobbing Head

11. kms

12. III. Surfing a Contrail

13. Moonstruck

14. 0898 HEARTACHE

15. Adult Acne Stigmata