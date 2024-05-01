LOUD Women Fest announces lineup including Cherym, Berry Galazka, Desert Sharks and more

LOUD WOMEN Fest has announced its lineup for the upcoming event on September 7th at Rich Mix in London.

The eighth instalment promises to be the most international yet, featuring female and non-binary bands from six different continents.

The festival has seen significant growth over the years, becoming a key platform for showcasing diverse talents in the alternative music scene. This year’s lineup includes a variety of artists such as The Amniotics, Baby Said, Bangzz, Berry Galazka, Bridget, Bugeye, Cherym, Chloe Hawes and the Holy Claws, Desert Sharks, Deuxes, I, Doris, Murder Club, S Magic, Venior, Yacko, Zhariah, and Zoe Sky Jordan. More bands are expected to be added to the roster soon.

Founder Cassie Fox expressed her enthusiasm about the festival’s scope and inclusivity, stating, “It’s going to be a righteous and riotous global gathering of the most badass music makers. It’s all-ages too, so bring the kids and inspire the next generation of punks!”

In addition to the musical performances, LOUD WOMEN Fest will also host discussions led by various organizations including Safe Gigs for Women, Bloody Good Period, Level Up, and Alliance For Choice.