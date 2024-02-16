Love Fame Tragedy has released a new single about letting go, ‘It’s Ok To Be Shallow’

Love Fame Tragedy has released a new single, ‘It’s Ok To Be Shallow’.

It’s a track from his previously-announced second album, ‘Life Is A Killer’. Set for release on 29th March (originally 19th January) via Bright Antenna Records, the solo project from The Wombats’ Matthew “Murph” Murphy also recently dropped teaser singles ‘Don’t You Want To Sleep With Someone Normal’ and ‘Slipping Away’.

Speaking about the track, Murph says: “It’s Ok To Be Shallow’ is simply about letting go, giving into life and all allowing its complexities to wash over you.”

Check it out below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

Don’t You Want To Sleep With Someone Normal?

Slipping Away

It’s Ok To Be Shallow

If You Don’t

My Heads In A Hurricane

Instrumental w/ voice note

Life is a Killer

Tangerine Milkshake

Ain’t No Need To Try

Eat Fuck Sleep Forever

Maybe I Should?

Instrumental w/o voice note