Love Fame Tragedy has announced a new album with teaser single, ‘Slipping Away’

Love Fame Tragedy has announced his second album, ‘Life Is A Killer’.

Set for release on 19th January via Bright Antenna Records, the solo project from The Wombats’ Matthew “Murph” Murphy has also dropped a new single, ‘Slipping Away’.

Murph says: “‘Slipping Away’ is loosely based on what it’s like to be with someone after the honeymoon period has ended. Feeling like a veil has been lifted and you both see each other in the cold light of day, for the first time. It’s about formulating a plan to deal with other people’s imperfections as well as your own.”

Check it out below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

Don’t You Want To Sleep With Someone Normal?

Slipping Away

It’s Ok To Be Shallow

If You Don’t

My Heads In A Hurricane

Instrumental w/ voice note

Life is a Killer

Tangerine Milkshake

Ain’t No Need To Try

Eat Fuck Sleep Forever

Maybe I Should?

Instrumental w/o voice note