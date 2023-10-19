Love Fame Tragedy has announced a new album with teaser single, ‘Slipping Away’

Murph's second solo album is coming in January.
PHOTO CREDIT - JULIA FRIEDLAND-GODFREY

Love Fame Tragedy has announced his second album, ‘Life Is A Killer’.

Set for release on 19th January via Bright Antenna Records, the solo project from The Wombats’ Matthew “Murph” Murphy has also dropped a new single, ‘Slipping Away’.

Murph says: “‘Slipping Away’ is loosely based on what it’s like to be with someone after the honeymoon period has ended. Feeling like a veil has been lifted and you both see each other in the cold light of day, for the first time. It’s about formulating a plan to deal with other people’s imperfections as well as your own.”

Check it out below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

Don’t You Want To Sleep With Someone Normal?
Slipping Away
It’s Ok To Be Shallow
If You Don’t
My Heads In A Hurricane
Instrumental w/ voice note
Life is a Killer
Tangerine Milkshake
Ain’t No Need To Try
Eat Fuck Sleep Forever
Maybe I Should?
Instrumental w/o voice note

