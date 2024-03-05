Love Fame Tragedy has confirmed a new spring tour

Murph's second solo album is coming in March.
PHOTO CREDIT - JULIA FRIEDLAND-GODFREY

Love Fame Tragedy has announced a new tour.

The dates are in support of his second album, ‘Life Is A Killer’. Set for release on 29th March (originally 19th January) via Bright Antenna Records, the solo project from The Wombats’ Matthew “Murph” Murphy also recently dropped teaser singles ‘It’s Ok To Be Shallow’, ‘Don’t You Want To Sleep With Someone Normal’ and ‘Slipping Away’.

Speaking about the announcement, Murph says: “I’m excited to be back in the UK and playing out tracks from Life Is A Killer for the first time. This is probably my most personal work yet, so it’s going to be an experience seeing how it goes down live.”

The details are:

MAY
13 Manchester – Gorilla
14 Birmingham – O2 Institute
15 London – Electric Ballroom
16 Brighton – The Arch (The Great Escape)

