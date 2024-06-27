Loveless have announced their new album with teaser single ‘Heart-Shaped Soul’

Loveless have announced their new album, ‘Loveless II’.

The duo’s full-length features their recent tracks ‘I Love It When It Rains’, ‘Addicted’, ‘Picasso’ and ‘Drag Me Down’, and is set for release on 13th September via Rise Records, further teased by single and music video ‘Heart-Shaped Soul’.

“We put everything into this record, and I am so grateful it’s finally coming out,” shares Julian Comeau. “Loveless has always been a deeply personal project, but we got to work with some amazing collaborators this time to really bring out our best both instrumentally and lyrically. We assembled the dream team and it’s been an absolute joy to hear Loveless in a way that’s never been heard before, and I can’t wait to share it with everyone.”

Of the new single, he adds: “‘Heart-Shaped Soul’ was the first track we did with our friends Zach Jones, KJ Strock, and KANNER. It came together so naturally, we knew there was lightning in a bottle immediately. We are so immensely proud of this one, it’s got all of my favorite aspects of a Loveless song tied in a neat little bow. I’ve never really sang like this on an original song, and I still get excited every time I hear it and think about the magic we felt in the studio.”

Check out the new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads: