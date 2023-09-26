Loveless have released a “dance rock anthem for the anxious artist in all of us” – check out new single ‘Picasso’

Loveless have released a new single, ‘Picasso’.

The track follows the band’s recent tracks ‘Drag Me Down’ and ‘I Hope I’m Not Sick’. Having recently played their biggest headline show to date at London’s Islington Academy, the duo are also currently touring in support of their latest EP, ‘End of an era’.

“‘Picasso is a dance rock anthem for the anxious artist in all of us,” shares Julian Comeau. “Regardless of how or what you create, it’s about feeling your creativity slipping away, and about being torn between two juxtaposed versions of one’s self. It’s the battle between who you are versus who you wish you could be.”

Check out the single below.

The UK and Ireland leg will visit:

SEPTEMBER

26 London, UK – Electric Ballroom

29 Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute 2 – SOLD OUT

30 Manchester, UK – Academy 2 – UPGRADED & SOLD OUT

OCTOBER

1 Glasgow, UK – Garage – UPGRADED

3 Dublin, IE – Academy Green Room