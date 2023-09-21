Lowertown have announced a new EP, ‘Skin Of My Teeth’.

Set for release on 27th October, it’s teased with early single ‘Bline’ and marks the band’s first independent release since signing to Dirty Hit in 2020.

Olivia Osby says it’s “a song about insecurity, rejection, and old baggage inspired by my experiences of first moving to New York and London when I was 18-20 years old.”

“Things are gonna be just a little bit different with how we approach music,” they add. “This is the first time in our lives where we feel a little bit settled-in and self-assured.”

Check out the new single below; the EP’s full tracklisting reads:

01 Bline

02 Root Canal

03 Obscurity

04 Marionette