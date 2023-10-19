Lowertown’s new single is about a toxic relationship – check out ‘Root Canal’

Lowertown have released a new single, ‘Root Canal’.

It’s a cut from their recently-announced new EP, ‘Skin Of My Teeth’. Set for release on 27th October, it’s already been teased with early single ‘Bline’ and marks the band’s first independent release since signing to Dirty Hit in 2020.

Olivia Osby says the song “was written from a point of reflection after having recently left a very toxic relationship. The person I had been dating was very manipulative and jealous and would jump on any opportunity to put me down.

“They got a lot of enjoyment from my failures and would get extremely upset when anything in my life would start to go well.”

Check out the new single below; the EP’s full tracklisting reads:

01 Bline

02 Root Canal

03 Obscurity

04 Marionette